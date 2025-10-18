AI tool of the week: ChatGPT-Canva integration changes presentations.

The AI hack we unlocked today is based on ChatGPT’s new native Canva app integration.
The AI hack we unlocked today is based on ChatGPT’s new native Canva app integration.
What problem does ChatGPT’s Canva integration solve?
Creating professional presentations typically requires juggling multiple tools and workflows. You draft content in one application, copy it to a design tool, manually format each slide, adjust layouts, and ensure brand consistency across all elements. The process is time-consuming and breaks creative momentum.
What problem does ChatGPT’s Canva integration solve?
Creating professional presentations typically requires juggling multiple tools and workflows. You draft content in one application, copy it to a design tool, manually format each slide, adjust layouts, and ensure brand consistency across all elements. The process is time-consuming and breaks creative momentum.
Even AI models like ChatGPT couldn’t fully solve this challenge. While they excel at generating presentation content and can even create basic slide designs, the output often lacks the professional polish, design sophistication, and brand customization that business presentations demand. You’d still need to export content and rebuild it in a proper design tool.
ChatGPT’s new native Canva app integration bridges this gap entirely, allowing you to draft content and generate professionally-designed, fully-editable presentations within a single conversation.
How to access:
- Go to ChatGPT and sign in
- Navigate to Account Settings → Apps and Connections
- Find and connect Canva (first-time setup only)
ChatGPT's Canva integration can help you:
Eliminate platform switching: Draft content and design slides in one seamless workflow
Achieve professional design quality: Generate polished presentations with proper layouts and visual hierarchy
Maintain brand consistency: Apply your brand colours and fonts automatically across all slides
Example:
Suppose you need to create a presentation for an upcoming pitch. Here’s the exact process:
Step 1: Open ChatGPT, start a new chat, click the '+' button and select Canva.
Step 2: Prompt: Generate a 10-slide presentation on [your topic]. Slide 1: . Slides 2 ….Slide 10
Step 3: ChatGPT generates a few professional design variations. Select the one that you find most suitable, and open it to edit your presentation in Canva.
Step 4: Make edits in Canva’s editor (include brand colours). And download in a chosen format.
What makes this integration special?
True end-to-end workflow: From ideation to professional design without leaving the conversation
Design quality meets AI efficiency: Combines ChatGPT’s content generation with Canva’s professional templates
Instant customization: Get multiple design variations and full editing capability in seconds
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.