AI Tool of the Week: Google Slides gets a powerful upgrade.

What problem does Gemini in Google Slides solve?

You've already built your presentation in Google Slides, your content is there, your narrative is set, but your slides look flat and unprofessional. You know what good design looks like, but recreating it slide-by-slide is tedious. You have images with mismatched backgrounds that clash with your deck's aesthetic. Your data sits in boring bullet points when it should be a compelling infographic. You need custom visuals that actually match your content, not generic stock photos.