AI Tool of the Week: Google Slides gets a powerful upgrade.

The AI hack we unlock today is based on Gemini in Google Slides (powered by Nano Banana Pro).
What problem does Gemini in Google Slides solve?
You've already built your presentation in Google Slides, your content is there, your narrative is set, but your slides look flat and unprofessional. You know what good design looks like, but recreating it slide-by-slide is tedious. You have images with mismatched backgrounds that clash with your deck's aesthetic. Your data sits in boring bullet points when it should be a compelling infographic. You need custom visuals that actually match your content, not generic stock photos.
Unlike tools that generate entire presentations from scratch (forcing you to start over), Gemini works within your existing Google Slides deck, enhancing what you've already created. It solves the specific problem of transforming slides you've built into visually polished presentations without leaving Slides, without external design tools, and without abandoning the work you've already done.
How to access: https://slides.new (requires Google Workspace or Google AI Premium plan)
Gemini in Google Slides can help you:
• Generate professional infographics from your data: Turn your existing content and data into polished infographics using simple prompts—no external design tools needed.
• Create custom images that match your content: Generate contextually relevant visuals connected to Google Search for accurate real-world representations.
• Edit images without leaving Slides: Remove backgrounds, replace backgrounds, or expand image backgrounds directly in your presentation.
Example 1: Beautifying an existing slide
You've created a basic slide with bullet points about Q4 sales targets. Prompt “Beautify this slide” and Gemini instantly transforms it into a professionally designed visual with enhanced layouts, colors, and graphics all while keeping your text intact and matching your deck's overall style.
Example 2: Creating data infographics from existing content
You need to present customer satisfaction trends. Instead of manually creating charts, prompt Gemini: “Create an infographic showing customer satisfaction scores across Q3 and Q4 with percentage improvements.” Gemini generates a polished, data-rich infographic with accurate text rendering and professional design.
Example 3: Generating custom images
Your presentation needs a visual for the remote work section. Prompt: “Generate an image of a modern home office with a laptop, plants, and natural lighting.”
Gemini creates a high-quality, contextually appropriate image that fits your slide perfectly.
Example 4: Removing image backgrounds
You have employee headshots with different background colours for a “Meet the Team” slide. Right-click each image → “Remove background”, and Gemini instantly erases backgrounds, letting you create a unified, professional look across all photos.
Example 5: Replacing backgrounds
You've inserted a product image, but the background doesn't match your presentation theme. Click the image → “Edit image” → “Replace background” and prompt: “Modern minimalist office setting with white walls and wooden desk”. Gemini intelligently replaces just the background while preserving your product perfectly.
Example 6: Expanding image backgrounds
An important image is too small or cropped awkwardly. Use “Expand background” to seamlessly extend the image's background without distortion, making it fit your slide layout perfectly while maintaining quality and consistency.
What makes Gemini in Google Slides special?
• Works within your existing deck: Enhances slides you've already created rather than forcing you to start from scratch.
• Context-aware design: Maintains your deck's look and feel for consistent, professional results across all slides.
• Powered by Nano Banana Pro: Delivers sharp text rendering in infographics and images, plus sophisticated visual outputs that understand real-world context through Google Search integration.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.