AI tool of the week: Revolutionize your team meetings, even offline.

The AI hack we unlock today is based on a tool, Manus AI's Meeting Minutes feature.
What problem does Meeting Minutes solve?
We've all been there: An in-person meeting ends with great ideas and clear decisions. However, with notes scattered across notebooks and apps, and action items getting lost in email threads, that brilliant strategy discussed at 11am remains bullet points at 5pm—no closer to becoming actual work.
For offline, face-to-face meetings, the typical workflow is painful: Record in one tool, transcribe in another, copy notes to a third, then switch to separate platforms to create presentations, documents, or social posts. And if your internet connection fails during the meeting, you risk losing critical discussions entirely. Each tool switch and connectivity worry kills momentum and adds friction between discussion and delivery.
Manus AI's new Meeting Minutes feature eliminates this chaos for in-person conversations—keeping everything in one place—from capturing discussions to creating final deliverables. And it records uninterrupted, even when offline.
How to access: https://manus.im/
Manus Meeting Minutes can help you:
• Capture intelligently: Record in-person conversations with automatic speaker recognition and action item assignment- even without an internet connection
• Execute seamlessly: Use meeting notes as a living context to create deliverables—presentations, websites, social posts—without switching tools
• Collaborate effortlessly: Invite meeting participants to work together, turning discussion into the final output in one shared space
Example:
Your leadership team just wrapped a 45-minute strategy session for Q1 campaign launch. Here's how Meeting Minutes transforms that conversation into action:
• Tap to Record: Start recording during the meeting- continues uninterrupted even if your internet drops midway
• Auto-Summary: When finished, Manus delivers structured notes: key decisions, attendee names, and assigned to-dos
• Immediate Creation: Use those notes directly to build your campaign deck, website copy, or social media calendar- all within the same Manus task
• Team Execution: Share the task with your team to collaboratively refine and finalize deliverables
What makes Meeting Minutes special?
• Single Tool, Complete Workflow: From conversation capture to final deliverable- no tool-switching, no copy-pasting, no fragmented workflow
• Uninterrupted Recording: Never lose brilliant ideas to connectivity issues- recording continues seamlessly even when offline
• Available Now: Free for all Manus users to start using today
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.