AI Tool of the Week: Ace your certification exams faster.

Today’s featured use case is: How to prepare for professional certification using NotebookLM.
What problem does NotebookLM solve?
Professional certifications like PMP are career accelerators, but the preparation journey is overwhelming. You're staring at the hundreds of pages of PMBOK Guide, knowledge scattered across dozens of YouTube tutorials, practice exam sites, and Reddit threads. But where do you even start? Which sources are credible? How do you know if you're focusing on the right topics? Then comes the studying: passively reading slides doesn't work. You need practice questions that mirror real exam scenarios, but generic question banks don't adapt to your weak areas. The toughest part: Understanding the “why" behind answers, not just memorizing facts.
NotebookLM's capabilities, i.e., Discover Sources and Custom Prompts, help you transform certification prep from scattered chaos into a structured, personalized coaching experience. Discover Sources automatically finds relevant web content by searching and curating articles, practice exams, and study guides. You simply describe your topic, and NotebookLM presents up to 10 relevant sources with summaries explaining why each matters for your PMP prep. Then, with Custom Prompts, you configure NotebookLM to act as your personal exam coach who drills you with tough scenario-based questions and explains the underlying methodology.
How to access: https://notebooklm.google.com/
NotebookLM can help you:
• Auto-discover study materials: Finds relevant websites, articles, and resources based on your certification topic.
• Create personalized exam coach: Custom prompts configure NotebookLM's style to match tough PMP examiner behaviour.
• Generate practice questions: Get scenario-based questions specific to your study focus.
Example:
Suppose you're preparing for the PMP certification but overwhelmed by where to start. Here's how NotebookLM becomes your personal exam coach:
Set up your study notebook:
• Go to NotebookLM, click "New Notebook" and name it "PMP Certification Prep".
• In the Sources panel, enter your search: “I need sources to prepare for the PMP certification exam focusing on process groups and agile methodologies"
• Choose your research mode: You'll see three options- select “Fast Research" for quick source discovery (returns ~10 relevant sources in seconds with summaries explaining why each is useful for PMP prep)
• Configure your exam coach: In the Chat panel, select “Configure Chat", and select ‘Custom’ Add prompt: “Act as experienced PMP exam coach who asks tough situational questions and challenges my understanding of when to use predictive vs adaptive approaches" Goal: “Help me pass the PMP exam by mastering scenario-based questions"
• Generate targeted practice: Ask: “What are the 5 trickiest scenario-based questions about risk management in hybrid projects?", click “Save to Note", then three dots → “Convert to Source" to add questions to your study material
• Create personalized study audio: Click “Audio Overview" in the Studio panel, add focus: “Explain how to approach PMP situational questions involving stakeholder conflicts and change requests", and hit Generate for your personalized coaching session
• Internalize through repetition: Listen to the audio during commutes while reviewing notes to build the exam mindset and decision-making framework
What makes NotebookLM special?
• Automated source discovery: Finds and summarizes relevant web sources in seconds, eliminating hours of manual searching
• Adaptive coaching style: Custom prompts let you configure exactly how tough or supportive you want your AI coach to be
• Scenario-based learning: Generates the type of situational questions PMP actually tests, not just theory recall.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.