An AI toy can change the child-toy equation if it starts directing the play instead of being the blank slate that allows a child to project his own needs, fears and feelings onto it. A child can imagine that a teddy bear is frightened and do something to resolve the situation, rehearsing real life without realising it. An AI toy could instead respond by saying something like: “No, I’m not scared. I’m an AI and have no feelings.” That doesn’t help anyone. The child goes away knowing more about AI, but without having imagined what to do when someone is afraid or practised emotional care.