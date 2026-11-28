I have this two-year-old friend who decided I made a good playmate. We spent hours with him being the strong, responsible adult and me being the vulnerable child who needed taking care of. Our favourite thing was to ride an imaginary school bus (two huge chairs put together). He would tell me to stay where I was and not be scared, and that he would be right back. He would control my imaginary day, patting me, and himself, to sleep, getting me to eat, and so on.
Teddy bears are better off without AI
SummaryWe’re so fond of AI-stuffing everything, even toys, that we forget to ask what it’s for
I have this two-year-old friend who decided I made a good playmate. We spent hours with him being the strong, responsible adult and me being the vulnerable child who needed taking care of. Our favourite thing was to ride an imaginary school bus (two huge chairs put together). He would tell me to stay where I was and not be scared, and that he would be right back. He would control my imaginary day, patting me, and himself, to sleep, getting me to eat, and so on.
About the Author
Mala Bhargava was among the first journalists in India to write on personal technology, then known as 'home computing'. With Cyber Media she launched the country's first personal tech magazine, Computers@Home, in 1996. She also wrote a tech trends column, That's IT, for Businessworld magazine for 20 years. She has also written for The Hindu BusinessLine and Fortune. Her speciality has always been writing for 'the rest of us' rather than for the tech-savvy. She has a background in psychology which makes it natural for her to write on how technology impacts everyday life. She is currently a Mint contributor, writing on AI in daily life, specifically the chat assistants. She lives in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More