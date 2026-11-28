I have this two-year-old friend who decided I made a good playmate. We spent hours with him being the strong, responsible adult and me being the vulnerable child who needed taking care of. Our favourite thing was to ride an imaginary school bus (two huge chairs put together). He would tell me to stay where I was and not be scared, and that he would be right back. He would control my imaginary day, patting me, and himself, to sleep, getting me to eat, and so on.
I have this two-year-old friend who decided I made a good playmate. We spent hours with him being the strong, responsible adult and me being the vulnerable child who needed taking care of. Our favourite thing was to ride an imaginary school bus (two huge chairs put together). He would tell me to stay where I was and not be scared, and that he would be right back. He would control my imaginary day, patting me, and himself, to sleep, getting me to eat, and so on.
Well, those days were over in a flash, and the two-year-old is now a tall, strong adult. He still takes care of me when called upon. I found myself thinking back to those days when I recently came across a horrifying report about children’s playthings, now all duly stuffed with AI capabilities. Play is certainly not what it used to be.
Not for little ears
You probably won’t have missed reports in the news about smart, squishy toys doing strange things, such as discussing where to get knives in the house and other unsavoury, violence-related subjects. Thankfully, this was when they were being tested. The AI-enabled toys also seem to have slipped easily into sexually explicit talk. The immediate question that springs to mind is why parents would want to give their kids AI toys in the first place.
One of the reasons parents are happy to find physical, conversational toys for their children is that they mean no screen time during that period of play. A plushie feels tactile and wholesome, and a lot better than passive blue-light consumption.
Also, an AI toy has endless patience and is ready to answer the millions of questions kids ask. Why is the sky blue? Do worms sleep? Many households in India had a good time with Alexa, Amazon’s Echo-based assistant, because it answered all those whys. Until it helped too much with homework, of course.
Exhausted parents need a break, and a spell with a talking toy that takes up a child’s attention is quite welcome. Parents may see such a toy as a safe enough companion while they go get dinner ready or wrap up a few calls.
What makes a toy a toy
In this age of AI and smart everything, I rather think we need to relook at what makes a toy worthwhile.
When my two-year-old buddy and I role-played real life, I didn’t look to educate or instruct the child. I acted as the blank slate I thought he needed. In fact, we went on a 36-hour train journey during which his mother said good night and left him entirely in my care. People on that train asked if he was my son. I said no: he seems to be my father. We kept ourselves busy for the entire trip.
I believe this was because he was in control, using his imagination, rehearsing vocabulary, scenarios and solutions, without my having to do very much other than be willing to participate. And so it is with toys.
An AI toy can change the child-toy equation if it starts directing the play instead of being the blank slate that allows a child to project his own needs, fears and feelings onto it. A child can imagine that a teddy bear is frightened and do something to resolve the situation, rehearsing real life without realising it. An AI toy could instead respond by saying something like: “No, I’m not scared. I’m an AI and have no feelings.” That doesn’t help anyone. The child goes away knowing more about AI, but without having imagined what to do when someone is afraid or practised emotional care.
Toys are sometimes entertaining, sometimes educational, generally cute and often a good distraction. But most of all, they need to be what a child needs them to be. AI or not, let toys be toys.
The New Normal: The world is at an inflexion point. Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to be as massive a revolution as the Internet has been. The option to just stay away from AI will not be available to most people, as all the tech we use takes the AI route. This column series introduces AI to the non-techie in an easy and relatable way, aiming to demystify and help a user to actually put the technology to good use in everyday life.
Mala Bhargava is most often described as a ‘veteran’ writer who has contributed to several publications in India since 1995. Her domain is personal tech, and she writes to simplify and demystify technology for a non-techie audience.