I have this two-year-old friend who decided I made a good playmate. We spent hours with him being the strong, responsible adult and me being the vulnerable child who needed taking care of. Our favourite thing was to ride an imaginary school bus (two huge chairs put together). He would tell me to stay where I was and not be scared, and that he would be right back. He would control my imaginary day, patting me, and himself, to sleep, getting me to eat, and so on.