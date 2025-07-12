Google’s Veo 3 brings the era of video on command

Compliance with prompts is stronger with the more professional platforms—and those aren’t cheap. Industry insiders may opt for access and will know what to do with those videos. For the average user, Veo 3 Fast is a glance at what’s to come, some day not far off. If you get the video right, through a combination of good luck and clever prompting, you could use the videos on social media to illustrate something to students, to send a message, such as a birthday wish. It can be fun if you get it as desired in three tries.