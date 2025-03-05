AI video recreates Donald Trump’s life since childhood; from business accolades to US President for 2nd time | Watch

An (artificial intelligence) AI-generated video of a look-through of US President Donald Trump's life is going viral on social media. The viral video, an equivalent of a digital biography, shows a comprehensive timeline of Trump's life from his childhood to his business accolades and return to the White House for a second term.

The 53-second video titled The Evolution of Donald J Trump starts in 1949. It shows the US President as a young child, meticulously pivoting through key moments of his life, including his stint at New York Military School in 1964 and his graduation from the prestigious Wharton Business School in 1968.

As the video progresses, it delves into many of Trump's business milestones – taking over the reins of the Trump Organization in 1971, opening the iconic Trump Tower in New York City in 1983, and publishing his best-selling book The Art of the Deal in 1986.

The viral AI video also highlighted Trump's notable media appearances: His stint on Saturday Night Live in 2002 and the reality TV show The Apprentice launch in 2004.

It then seamlessly transitions to Trump's political career, earmarking his landmark 2016 US election victory and culminating in his rise as the 47th US President in 2025.

Check out Donald Trump's AI-generated digital biography here

Here is how netizens reacted: The AI-generated viral video has received mixed reactions online. While some users “loved” the video and called Donald Trump “the man who saved AMERICA”, others highlighted the events the video missed.

“You missed out the cool parts, like where he went bankrupt several times, became a convicted felon, hung with Jeffrey Epstein. Literally all the best parts,” a user said, highlighting that the AI video missed controversial bits of Trump's life.

“Oh dear, you left out Atlantic City, where he screwed countless contractors out of their final, contracted payment for a job well done and approved. Transparency matters, I thought?” another user added.

A user also highlighted the bankruptcy cases Trump's businesses filed for and said, “You forgot to add his businesses have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy six times. Chapter 11 allows a company to restructure its debts while continuing operations. These bankruptcies primarily affected his casino and hotel businesses in Atlantic City and New York.”