AI will put an end to 'work', Elon Musk tells Rishi Sunak
Elon Musk noted that AI's disruptive nature would affect traditional jobs as we know them. He further speculated that as AI continues to evolve, a shift in the jobs landscape could raise questions about how individuals find meaning in life when work is no longer a necessity.
Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter) chief Elon Musk, during a conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at an AI summit in London, made a prediction that artificial intelligence (AI) could render traditional paid work obsolete, the BBC reported. The 50-minute interview covered various aspects of AI, including the potential for humanoid robots capable of chasing "you anywhere".