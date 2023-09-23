AI-generated image of lonely island resembling PM Modi mesmerizes netizens

An image generated using AI tools resembles PM Modi's face. The image shared on microblogging platform ‘X’ (Formerly Twitter) is made by Madhav Kohli, who has earlier also blended artistic expression with AI tools to create such mesmerizing images.

An image generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered tools has left netizens mesmerised, as a simple image of a lonely island with coconut trees somewhat also looks like India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The image shared on microblogging platform ‘X’ (Formerly Twitter) is made by Madhav Kohli, who has earlier also blended artistic expression with AI tools to create such mesmerising images.

Kohli shared his creation on X with a caption that read, “Do you see him too?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The image shared is that of a small and beautiful island against the backdrop of a sky filled with the rays of the setting sun. The sky is of blended hues of pink and blue.

At first glance, you are likely to not realise the trees bending in a such a way it makes PM Modi's face.. However, once you look closely and for a longer period, you will notice it PM Modi's face. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tweet since being posted has accumulated close to 2,500 views.

An X user wrote “This is sick bro", while reacting to the post. Another person asked which app was used to generate the image. To this, Kohli replied, “Stable diffusion."

What is Stable Diffusion? It is an AI platform where users can create descriptive images. According to the official website of the platform, users can create AI images “with shorter prompts and generate words within images." They can also generate “stunning visuals and realistic aesthetics." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

