AI-powered news app Artifact is looking to give competition to major social media companies like Elon Musk's X and Instagram's Threads with the launch of the new Posts feature. The new feature will make Artifact

Artifact had also recently introduced a new Links feature that allowed users to share any links from the internet that they find interesting and view a personalized feed of links on their interests. Now with the new Posts feature, Artifact is taking it a step further by allowing users to share thoughts, reviews, ideas they find useful, taking the app towards becoming a social media townhall like X or Threads.

In a post on Medium, announcing the new feature, Artifact informed, "Posts builds on the recent launch of Links, and allows anyone to share thoughts, reviews, ideas or anything they find useful into the feed of content from the community. Posts, along with Links, expand what's possible to discover, share, and create on Artifact."

Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left Facebook in 2018 to create the next generation of social apps. Artifact utilizes machine learning to understand users' preferences and curate a personalized news feed. Initially launched in January via a waitlist, the app required users to register using their phone numbers. However, it was later released to the public without the need for a phone number or having to wait on a list in February this year.

