AI’s big leaps are slowing. That could be a good thing
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Aug 2025, 05:44 PM IST
Summary
Large language models’ pace of improvement has moderated, but investors shouldn’t panic.
The advance of cutting-edge AI is showing signs of slowing. For many companies looking to harness the technology, that wouldn’t be a terrible thing.
