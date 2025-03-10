Ajay Devgn launches new AI company Prismix, aims to step into ‘future of storytelling’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has entered the field of artificial intelligence with the launch of a new company called Prismix. The new company aims to develop generative storytelling technologies.

In a statement about the new company, Devgn said, “With Prismix, we are stepping into the future of storytelling. AI is not just a tool but a creative partner that can help filmmakers and brands bring their vision to life in ways never imagined before. Our goal is to revolutionise media by making high-quality, AI-driven content more accessible and scalable,”

Ajay Devgn will lead the company as chairman, while his nephew Danish Devgn will serve as co-founder and chief business officer. Meanwhile, 'Taarzan' actor Vatsal Sheth joins as co-founder and chief executive officer. Sahil Nayar has been appointed co-founder and chief creative officer of the company.

The company says it working on redefining storytelling and merging creativity with AI in order to create groundbreaking media content.

"Our commitment lies in creating an ecosystem where storytelling meets efficiency, enabling stunning content production at scale," Sheth said in the statement by the company.

The company further noted that it has begun collaborating with mainstream media, education and other verticals in order to shape the future of AI driven content creation, PTI reported.

As per an Economic Times report, Prismix is looking to tranfrom the media landscape across film, series, animated graphic novels, music videos, corporate content and even social media campaigns.

AI race heating up: Since the arrival of OpenAI's ChatGPT in late 2022, there has been a significant adoption of the new technology around the world. Since then, a number of companies have emerged to develop new AI models, including Google's Gemini, Elon Musk's Grok, Meta AI and China's DeepSeek.

As the AI race heats up, the cost of running basic models is rising as competition from Chinese AI companies increases. Meanwhile, leading AI companies such as ChatGPT and Grok are looking to develop new innovations such as reasoning models and AI agents.