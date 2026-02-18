Algorithm action: AI platforms disrupt silver screen at India AI Film Festival
AI platforms at the India AI Film Festival promise to cut production costs, democratising filmmaking while sparking fears of massive job displacement in the world’s largest film industry.
New Delhi: The traditional red carpet at the India AI Film Festival and the AI Impact Summit this week had a distinctively digital sheen. Amidst the usual chatter of cinematography and casting, a new breed of exhibitors, AI platform developers, are spending the week pitching a radical proposition to India’s creative core: the end of the ‘producer hunt’.