“India, with its star-struck audience, sees actors as humans beyond cinema, and watches films for their presence. Actors contribute depth of emotion to films that AI cannot replicate, even if it is getting better at emulating human actions and behaviour day by day. AI film-making can work well with animated films, but I am sceptical about the reception of hyper-realistic films that are overriding the use of actors in India," said actor Pallav Singh.