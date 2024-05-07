Deepfake videos featuring numerous well-known figures have recently sparked widespread attention on social media, eliciting reactions among users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent incident, Bollywood Actor Alia Bhatt has once again fallen prey to a deepfake video. In this instance, her face was digitally placed onto the body of actress Wamiqa Gabbi.

This marks the second time such an incident has happened to the actress, following a video in November 2023 where her face was edited onto another woman's. Other celebrities and politicians have also found themselves victims of deepfake videos. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: From Ratan Tata, Sachin Tendulkar to Madusudan Kela: 9 well-known personalities who were victims of deepfake videos What are deepfakes? Deepfakes are altered and manipulated images or recordings created to falsely portray someone as doing or saying something they did not do or say.

Also Read: AI Integration to Deepfake concern: 5 Key takeaways from PM Modi and Bill Gates' discussion on Indian digital revolution In the recent deepfake video involving Alia Bhatt, the original video featuring Wamiqa Gabbi was posted last month on April 27 from her official Instagram account. Gabbi was last seen wearing the same saree at the Heeramandi screening. Conversely, the deepfake video of Alia Bhatt was shared on May 4 by a user named unfixface.

Also Read: Scam alert: Virat Kohli seen promoting betting app in deepfake AI video with the promise of easy money Here's a quick look at both the videos Original Video {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deepfake video

The deepfake video of Alia which that went viral has gained a lot of criticism from users. One user questioned, “Is this legal?? You are using Alia's face."

“This is the actual video of Wamiqa Gabi. They replaced it with Alia's face using AI," another added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“How this possible," one user commented. “Looks like Alia but," a user added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!