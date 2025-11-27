Alibaba’s Eddie Wu dismisses Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s AI bubble concerns, vows aggressive investment

Alibaba Chief Executive Eddie Wu has forcefully dismissed market fears regarding an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble. Wu stated that the company "doesn't really see much of an issue in terms of a so-called AI bubble" and plans to invest aggressively in the sector, despite recent warnings from Google CEO Sundar Pichai about "elements of irrationality" in the booming market.

Wu informed investors that Alibaba is currently struggling to keep pace with surging customer demand and predicted that AI resources would remain in short supply for at least the next three years. This confident outlook appears to be underpinned by tangible results: the company’s Qwen application, for instance, exceeded 10 million downloads within a week of its launch.

"We're not even able to keep pace with the growth in customer demand," Wu said, arguing that adoption is driven by real business needs across manufacturing and product development rather than speculation.

Sundar Pichai’s warning on AI bubble In stark contrast, Google CEO Sundar Pichai cautioned that if an AI bubble were to burst, no organisation would be immune, including Google itself. Drawing parallels with the dot-com era, Pichai acknowledged that investment cycles often "overshoot" and predicted that the AI sector would follow a similar pattern.

The Google chief’s core concerns revolve around whether the enormous capital expenditure on infrastructure can deliver sufficient returns quickly enough to justify the current high market valuations.

He specifically highlighted AI’s "immense" energy requirements, which accounted for 1.5% of global electricity consumption last year, and conceded that the company faces challenges in meeting its 2030 net-zero climate targets.

This divergence between optimists like Wu and sceptics like Pichai reflects a broader uncertainty across Silicon Valley. Big Tech firms are expected to spend $320 billion on AI infrastructure this year alone, all whilst grappling with crucial questions about when, and indeed if, these substantial investments will ultimately pay off.

Alibaba recently posted $34.8 billion in revenue for its September quarter, marking a 5% year-on-year increase. However, net income plummeted by 53% due to heavy spending on both AI development and commerce initiatives. The company’s cloud division spearheaded growth with a 34% increase, primarily driven by its AI-related products. Given this demand, Wu suggested that the company’s previously announced 380 billion yuan AI investment over three years "might be on the small side."

