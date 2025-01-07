Squid Game 2, the second season of the South Korean dystopian thriller Squid Game, premiered on Netflix on December 26, 2024. The second season gained 68 million views in three days, surpassing Wednesday’s premiere and ranking No. 1 in 92 countries, as per Netflix.

Now, artificial intelligence (AI) artist Shahid SK, who claims to have nine years in the creative Domain, has imagined Squid Game India. “Reimagining some unexpected wildcard entries in Squid Game,” he wrote while sharing an AI video.

The video shows Vijay, NTR Jr., Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Nagarjuna Akkineni and his Naga Chaitanya, Suriya, Mahesh Babu, Dhanush and Vijay Deverakonda in Squid Game uniforms.

It also features Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salman, Ram Charan, KGF star Yash, Rana Daggubati, Hrithik Roshan, Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi, and comedy actors Brahmanandam and Johny Lever.

In a surprising twist, the video also features chess grandmasters Gukesh Dommaraju and Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.

The video, viewed over 3.3 million times, has attracted many comments.

“This is the content for i pay bill,” wrote one user while another wrote, “Really impressed.”

Some are impressed to see Mammootty and his son Dulquer Salman together while some appreciate seeing Brahmanandam and Johny Lever.

Squid Game reviews ̌The second season received positive reviews, with 82% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes praising it and an average rating of 7.2/10. Critics appreciated its thrilling challenges and moral complexities but noted it lacked the surprise of the first season.

Metacritic scored it 61/100, indicating generally favourable reviews. BBC and The Independent rated it 4/5 stars for its quality and captivating violence while The Guardian criticised the pacing, giving 3/5 stars.