comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 29 2023 10:51:32
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.85 0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 698.85 0.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 405.85 2.24%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 567.3 0.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 256.55 -0.41%
Business News/ Ai / Artificial Intelligence/  Amazon launches ChatGPT-like chatbot for business. Here's all you need to know about Amazon Q
Back Back

Amazon launches ChatGPT-like chatbot for business. Here's all you need to know about Amazon Q

 Livemint

Amazon AWS has launched a new generative AI chatbot called Amazon Q, designed specifically for businesses. It can answer questions, generate content, and take actions using company data.

FILE - An Amazon company logo marks the facade of a building, March 18, 2022, in Schoenefeld near Berlin. Amazon is taking another stab toward becoming a regular health care source for customers with the launch of a service centered on virtual care. The e-commerce giant says its Prime customers can now get quick access to a health care provider through a program that costs $9 a month or $99 annually. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) (AP)Premium
FILE - An Amazon company logo marks the facade of a building, March 18, 2022, in Schoenefeld near Berlin. Amazon is taking another stab toward becoming a regular health care source for customers with the launch of a service centered on virtual care. The e-commerce giant says its Prime customers can now get quick access to a health care provider through a program that costs $9 a month or $99 annually. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) (AP)

Amazon AWS has announced its generative AI chatbot Amazon Q, similar to ChatGPT but aimed specifically at businesses, at the re:Invent conference on Tuesday. The latest move by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leader in cloud computing technology, comes at a time when rivals such as Microsoft and Google are already using their own generative AI technology in their products.

Amazon is marketing Q as a ‘new type of generative AI-powered assistant’ that can answer employees' questions, generate content and take action using the company's data.

Meanwhile, in a blogpost explaining the purpose of its new generative AI offering, Amazon noted that the new chatbot is “designed for work that can be tailored to your business. You can use Amazon Q to have conversations, solve problems, generate content, gain insights, and take action by connecting to your company’s information repositories, code, data, and enterprise systems. Amazon Q provides immediate, relevant information and advice to employees to streamline tasks, accelerate decision-making and problem-solving, and help spark creativity and innovation at work."

Speaking about the importance of generative AI at the conference, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said, “GenAI will reinvent every application we interact with, at work and at home...From startups to enterprises, organisations of all sizes are getting going with Generative AI. They want to take the momentum that they are building with early experimentation, and turn it into real-world productivity gains,"

Amazon's foray into artificial intelligence: 

Amazon is trying to regain lost ground in artificial intelligence against rivals such as Microsoft. The Redmond-based company has relied heavily on OpenAI for its generative AI offering, investing more than $10 billion in the company. Search giant Google also rushed its generative AI chatbot Bard to market after the launch of ChatGPT, while also adding generative AI to its other offerings such as Google Search, Gmail and YouTube.

As part of its efforts to find a place in the fast-changing AI landscape, Amazon had pledged to invest up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthopic - maker of another ChatGPT rival bot Anthropic - and also deepened its relationship with Nvidia, the maker of most of the chips required to run large language models.

 

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 29 Nov 2023, 10:59 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App