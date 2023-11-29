Amazon launches ChatGPT-like chatbot for business. Here's all you need to know about Amazon Q
Amazon AWS has launched a new generative AI chatbot called Amazon Q, designed specifically for businesses. It can answer questions, generate content, and take actions using company data.
Amazon AWS has announced its generative AI chatbot Amazon Q, similar to ChatGPT but aimed specifically at businesses, at the re:Invent conference on Tuesday. The latest move by Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leader in cloud computing technology, comes at a time when rivals such as Microsoft and Google are already using their own generative AI technology in their products.