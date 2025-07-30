Amazon to pay New York Times at least $20 million a year in AI deal
Summary
The multiyear deal lets Amazon use content from the Times’s news and cooking sections and the Athletic.
Amazon’s deal to license a broad range of New York Times content comes with a meaty payday for the publisher: $20 million to $25 million a year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story