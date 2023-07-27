E-commerce giant Amazon's cloud division has been testing its artificial intelligence offerings on thousands of customers in a bid to compete with the likes of Microsoft and Google. On Wednesday, Amazon also announced a new AI tool focused on building conversational customer service agents and healthcare technology to generate notes after a patient visit.

Amazon is trying to woo the healthcare industry with the launch of its new AWS Healthscribe, which will help build apps to transcribe and analyse conversations between doctors and patients, with a 3M unit planning to use the technology for clinical documentation, Reuters reported.

The report quotes AWS's vice president of databases, machine learning and analytics as saying that companies including Sony, Ryanair and Sun Life have already trialled the Amazon Bedrock service. The e-commerce giant had announced the Bedrock service in April this year aimed at its cloud customers allowing them to create apps with a range of AI models.

Bedrock is Amazon's answer to the likes of Microsoft and Google, which have invested heavily in generative AI technology. Microsoft has its own AI chatbot called Bing Chat, while the company has also invested heavily in OpenAI, the company behind viral sensation ChatGPT. Meanwhile, Google has its own generative AI-based chatbot called Bard and the company also plans to integrate the new technology at various levels.

Amazon wants to use its position as the largest cloud provider by revenue to offer businesses a broader range of AI models than its competitors. According to the Reuters report, the company is also planning to make Amazon Bedrock available to all customers "very soon", although no specific date has been set.

Speaking about the competition among AI companies to secure key chips from Nvidia, Sivasubramanian said, "We are working with them to ensure we understand their ramp-up schedule."

(With inputs from Reuters)