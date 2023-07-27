Amazon plans to take competition to Microsoft, Google with new generative AI offerings1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Amazon's cloud division is testing its AI offerings on thousands of customers to compete with Microsoft and Google. It has also launched AWS Healthscribe, an AI tool for healthcare.
E-commerce giant Amazon's cloud division has been testing its artificial intelligence offerings on thousands of customers in a bid to compete with the likes of Microsoft and Google. On Wednesday, Amazon also announced a new AI tool focused on building conversational customer service agents and healthcare technology to generate notes after a patient visit.
