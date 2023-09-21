Amazon says Alexa AI can now talk to you 'like a human' with new Let’s Chat feature1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Amazon has now added generative AI capabilites to Alexa in a bid to keep the software relevant in the age of coversational chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. The company demonstrated the new AI capabilities in Alexa during an event on Wednesday at its campus in Arlington Virginia.