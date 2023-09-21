Hello User
21 Sep 2023

Amazon says Alexa AI can now talk to you 'like a human' with new Let’s Chat feature

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 01:37 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

Amazon adds generative AI capabilities to Alexa, aiming to compete with chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

TOPSHOT - An attendee looks on during a media tour of the new Amazon headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on September 20, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Amazon has now added generative AI capabilites to Alexa in a bid to keep the software relevant in the age of coversational chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. The company demonstrated the new AI capabilities in Alexa during an event on Wednesday at its campus in Arlington Virginia.

Also Read: Amazon's Alexa sees 21% surge in multilingual mode usage, nearly half of Echo users prefer multilingual mode interaction

At the event, Amazon showcased the new Let's Chat feature which can help the software handle a back-and-forth conversation with the users.

According to a Bloomberg report, Amazon is trying to show that Alexa can compete with chatbots by Google and OpenAI that have shown incredible ability to hold human-like conversations. Released almost a decade ago, Alexa has been used by users for tasks like playing music or summoning trivia but has often come up short when asked to do more complicated tasks.

While speaking at the event Limp noted, “You can now have near human-like interactions with Alexa,"

“Our latest model has been specifically optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love — like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling their smart home, and getting the most out of their home entertainment," Amazon's SVP of devices and services Dave Limp was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

Also Read| OpenAI unveils its latest text-to-image generation model, DALL-E 3 with integration to ChatGPT

Limp noted that the new capabilities will help Alexa deliver ‘unique experiences’ based on the preferences of users and the services they have interacted with. He noted that the new model will help users with tasks like setting personal reminders, helping with recently played music and even come up with recipe recommendations based on the grocery purchases of users.

Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.