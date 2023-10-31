US President Joe Biden signs executive order on AI to balance technology needs with national security and consumer rights

'America will lead the way during this period of technological change', US President Joe Biden on Monday signed an ambitious executive order on artificial intelligence that seeks to balance the needs of cutting-edge technology companies with national security and consumer rights.

The landmark order directs federal agencies to set new safety standards for artificial intelligence systems and requires developers to share their safety test results along with other critical information with the US government, the White House said in an official statement.

Before signing the order at the White House, the US President said, "To realize the promise of AI and avoid the risk we need to govern this technology. There's no other way around it in my view; it must be governed."

Joe Biden, during a ceremony with Vice President Kamala Harris, said that the United States will continue to work closely with allies on international rules for AI.

All you need to know about executive order on AI The order aims to guide AI development so that businesses can make money without endangering public safety, but it will probably need to be strengthened by congressional action, according to The Associated Press.

It requires leading AI developers to share safety test results and other information with the government. The National Institute of Standards and Technology is to create standards to ensure AI tools are safe and secure before public release.

The Commerce Department will provide guidelines for labeling and watermarking AI-generated content. The comprehensive order addresses issues related to worker rights, consumer protections, civil rights, privacy, and scientific research.

White House chief of staff Jeff Zients recalled Biden giving his staff a directive when formulating the order to move with urgency, AP reported.

According to Joe Biden, AI has the positive ability to accelerate cancer research, model the impacts of climate change, boost economic output, and improve government services among other benefits.

The administrative officials stated that the order expands upon technology companies' previously voluntary commitments which involve international diplomacy and congressional legislation.

This is a sign of the disruptions brought about by the introduction of new artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT, which can produce text, images, and sounds.

(With AP inputs)

