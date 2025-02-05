An agenda to maximise AI’s benefits and minimise harms, by David Patterson

Fourth, the impact of AI varies by geography. Eric Schmidt emphasises that while rich countries worry about AI displacing highly trained professionals, countries with lean economies face shortages of skilled experts. AI could make such expertise more widely available in such regions, potentially enhancing quality of life and economic growth, becoming as transformative there as mobile phones have become. For example, an AI system that improved the skills and productivity of nurses and physician assistants would also give more patients access to high-quality health care in regions that are short of doctors. The increasing popularity of smartphones in low- and middle-income countries enables widespread access to multilingual AI models that can dramatically help people in low- and middle-income countries to get access to information, education, media/entertainment, and more in their native languages if desired. Improvements to local economies and critical services may even provide alternatives to emigration for some in middle income countries.