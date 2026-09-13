Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei explains why we must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models

Days after Anthropic researchers sounded an alarm over rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) technology, claiming that it 'could kill us all by the end of the decade,' Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei publicly acknowledged that AI firms should consider slowing down the pace.
In an essay titled "We Must Pace the Frontier," published on Saturday (local time), Amodei wrote extensively about the associated risks, the reasons behind his call for caution, and the proposed safeguards for pacing the frontier.
The Anthropic CEO began his essay by stating that he has worked on AI for the last twelve years because he believed that it could "dramatically raise the quality of human life."
1. Embedded Evaluators: Each frontier AI company will give independent third-party evaluators ongoing access to verify its safety practices, report incidents, and assess the alignment of both AI models and their training processes.
2. Democratic Coordination: Frontier AI companies in democratic countries should work together to develop common safety standards and agree on limits to unchecked AI development.
3. Global Coordination: The US and other democratic governments should seek cooperation with authoritarian states where feasible, while recognising the difficulties involved in verifying whether they comply with agreed commitments.
Anthropic CEO's call ultimately focuses on finding a balance between advancing AI’s potential and ensuring that its development remains safe, controlled, and beneficial to humanity.
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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