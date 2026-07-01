‘We'll begin restoring access tomorrow’: Anthropic says after US lifts curbs on Fable, Mythos AI models

Anthropic said on Tuesday that the US Commerce Department has lifted export controls on its most advanced AI models - Fable and Mythos. “We’ve received notice that the Department of Commerce has lifted export controls on Claude Fable 5 and Mythos 5,” Anthropic said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Anthropic had abruptly disabled its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models following the export-control order on June 12, over national security risks.

“We'll begin restoring access tomorrow, and will share an update soon,” the company said.

Anthropic also thanked users for their support.

“We’re grateful to our users for their patience, and to everyone who worked with us on redeploying the models,” the post on X stated.

Advertisement

Export control on Anthropic's AI models Anthropic was forced to disable its most advanced AI models, the newly launched Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5. However, on Friday, the US government allowed Anthropic to release Mythos 5 to some "trusted" US organizations, partially reversing the order.

Also Read | Trump administration rolls back part of Anthropic model ban

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in a letter to Anthropic, said the export controls were withdrawn and that a license was no longer required for the export of the Mythos or Fable models.

"Anthropic has agreed to proactively detect and address security risks associated with the models; to work diligently with the U.S. government on protocols and standards and releases for Mythos, Fable, and future models; and to inform the U.S. government of any malicious activity," Lutnick said in the letter, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

Anthropic vs Trump administration Anthropic, which was founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei alongside other former OpenAI executives, has had a troubled relationship with the Donald Trump administration.

In January this year, the US Department of Defense cancelled a $200 million deal with Anthropic after the company refused to allow its AI models to be used for mass domestic surveillance or fully autonomous lethal weapons.

Anthropic had refused to grant unrestricted access of its most advanced AI models to the US government and maintained that AI technology lacks the reliability required for battlefield deployment without strict guardrails.

Following the impasse, the Pentagon designated Anthropic as a "supply chain risk" and inked a deal for similar classified military capabilities with OpenAI.

Advertisement