Anthropic rolls out real-time voice chat for Claude on iOS and Android: What it means for users

Artificial intelligence firm Anthropic has announced the rollout of a new Voice Mode feature for its Claude chatbot, enabling real-time spoken interactions on mobile devices. The update, currently in beta, will be available in the coming weeks for users of the Claude mobile app on both iOS and Android platforms.

Advertisement

The move brings Claude in line with industry rivals such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Microsoft’s Copilot, all of which have already introduced voice capabilities. While the feature arrives later than those of its competitors, it brings some distinct elements to the table.

According to the company, Voice Mode allows users to engage in fluid, two-way spoken conversations with Claude. The chatbot responds in a natural-sounding, neutral tone — neither overly robotic nor highly expressive — based on demonstrations shared by Anthropic. Initially, the feature supports only English.

One standout addition is a live display of key conversation points on-screen during voice interactions. Users also have the flexibility to switch seamlessly between voice and text within the same session, maintaining continuity in the conversation.

Advertisement

Also Read | AI may now hallucinate less than humans, says Anthropic CEO

In a post shared on X, Anthropic highlighted that the feature will be accessible via a new button within the app's text field. Users can tap a soundwave icon next to the microphone to activate Voice Mode and select their preferred voice from several available options before initiating a conversation.

The interface introduces new controls as well: an up arrow sends the spoken input, a square button halts Claude’s response, a plus icon grants access to the device’s camera, photos, or files, and an X button exits Voice Mode.

While all users will gain access to the new functionality, certain premium integrations — including the ability to interact with Google Docs, Gmail, Calendar, and perform web searches through voice — will be reserved for paying subscribers.

Advertisement