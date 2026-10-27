Anthropic warns of ‘catastrophic threat to humanity’ as it eyes $2 trillion valuation in biggest-ever IPO

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic filed its S-1 paperwork on Monday (local time) as it gears up for a Wall Street debut. The firm, which is eyeing one of history’s biggest stock market debuts, has once again warned of the potential dangers its AI systems could pose to humanity.

The prospectus, filed on Monday, devoted over 90 pages to risk factors, including potential threats to Anthropic’s ability to safely develop the technology. However, it also suggested that the company is best placed to address these risks, describing its approach as a “different approach from that of a typical company”.

What Anthropic's prospectus reveals about AI risks According to the filing, the AI firm said that concerns have been raised by policymakers, regulators, and researchers, as well as people within the organisation, that AI systems pose a significant risk to humanity.

It said advanced AI systems "could, if not developed, deployed, and operated with appropriate safeguards, oversight, and security measures, pose catastrophic or existential risks to humanity, particularly if such systems were misused, replicated, weaponised, or allowed to operate with a high degree of autonomy".

Citing recent cybersecurity incidents, Anthropic said, "AI can be misused by those who wish to do harm, for example to conduct cyberattacks or to design biological weapons." It further said the company has strict guardrails and trusted access programmes to block misuse of its technology, including the Claude models.

The firm noted, "Our increasing use of AI systems to accelerate our own research and development may cause the capabilities of our models to advance more rapidly than our ability to develop, validate, and implement corresponding safety, alignment, and security measures. Much of our evidence regarding the pace of such AI-driven acceleration is derived from lagging indicators, and our ability to forecast or measure the rate at which our capabilities are advancing, including any acceleration attributable to our most recent or unreleased models, is limited."

It also warned of power, water, and climate-related risks and wrote, "The physical effects of climate change may increase our operating costs over time, as higher average temperatures can increase the power consumption and water usage required to cool equipment at the facilities on which we depend."

Reports suggest that the AI boom is entering a defining phase on the stock market. Anthropic PBC is eyeing SpaceX’s record $75 billion initial public offering (IPO) as it seeks a listing that could reshape how artificial intelligence is financed, valued, and ultimately regulated. Despite strong revenue and growing momentum, the company faces challenges in funding an increasingly costly race for computing power.

The concerns mentioned in Anthropic's IPO filing come a month after CEO Dario Amodei highlighted the risks of developing the technology in a 4,000-word essay and urged industry leaders to slow the pace of frontier AI development.

Anthropic IPO: A look at key figures behind the firm's ambitions Up to $2 trillion valuation: According to AP, the AI firm is eyeing a valuation of up to $2 trillion once it goes public next month. The reported valuation would surpass Elon Musk-led SpaceX's initial $1.77 trillion valuation, making Anthropic one of the most valuable companies in the world. Jensen Huang-led chipmaker Nvidia is currently leading the pack with $5 trillion.

$131.7 billion: As of 30 June, the AI firm reported holding $131.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents. In its filing, the company said its expansion of computing capacity and infrastructure is altering its cash flow profile and will require substantial capital spending.

$16.3 billion: The company generated $16.3 billion in revenue during the first half of the year, roughly 14 times the amount recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Also Read | Anthropic opens books on AI's explosive growth and staggering costs

$80.7 billion: Anthropic’s net loss for the first half stood at $80.7 billion. That figure included a one-off accounting charge of $72.4 billion linked to financing agreements. Technology companies often enter public markets before becoming profitable.

250 customers: Around 250 customers each generated at least $10 million in revenue for Anthropic over the past year. The company did not identify its largest clients, but said its five biggest customers accounted for approximately a quarter of its revenue this year.

As Anthropic prepares to go public, its filing highlights the challenge of balancing rapid AI development with the safeguards needed to manage its risks