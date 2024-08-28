‘Anyone can be a victim’: Sprawling AI fake nudes crisis hits South Korea
SummaryThe discovery of a Telegram-based network creating faked pornographic images points to the nation as an epicenter of an emerging global problem.
SEOUL—The victims were reportedly teachers, military officers, undergraduates and elementary-school students. Across a labyrinth of Telegram group chats, anonymous users submitted photos of South Korean girls and women without their permission that were manipulated into sexually explicit images and videos viewed by hundreds of thousands.