Apple is spending millions of dollars per day to bring generative AI capabilities to Siri, says report1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 03:09 PM IST
Apple is investing heavily in research and development to enhance Siri's conversational capabilities and is working on multiple AI models across different teams. The company is focusing on developing image, language, and multimodal AI models, and is also testing its own AI chatbot.
