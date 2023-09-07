Apple is investing heavily in research and development to enhance Siri's conversational capabilities and is working on multiple AI models across different teams. The company is focusing on developing image, language, and multimodal AI models, and is also testing its own AI chatbot.

According to a report by The Information, Apple's unit working on conversational AI is called Foundation Models, while the company has created two other teams working on developing image or language models.

Apple's visual intelligence unit is working on generating images, videos and 3D scenes, similar to the likes of Midjourney or OpenAI's Dall-E 2, while another team is working on multimodal AI that could recognise and produce images, videos and text.

The report notes that one of these models could be used to create a chatbot aimed at users of AppleCare. Meanwhile, the company is working on features for Siri that will allow iPhone users to automate multi-step tasks with a simple voice command. Apple's voice assistant could be used to create a GIF using the last five photos taken and send it to a friend.

Apple's artificial intelligence efforts are being led by John Giannandrea, who was hired by the company in 2018 to improve Siri. The Cupertino company's advanced LLM, AjaxGPT, has reportedly been trained on over 200 billion parameters and could be even more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-3.5.