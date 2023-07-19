Apple is testing its own AI chatbot to catch OpenAI

Apple is testing its own AI chatbot to catch OpenAI3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Apple is working on its own artificial intelligence powered chatbot that could challenge those of OpenAI and others, but the company has yet to devise a clear strategy for releasing the technology to consumers, the report says
Apple is working on its own artificial intelligence powered chatbot that could challenge those of OpenAI and others, but the company has yet to devise a clear strategy for releasing the technology to consumers, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×