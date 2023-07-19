Apple is testing its own AI chatbot to catch OpenAI

In an interview with Good Morning America, Apple CEO Tim Cook said AI is something that the company is “looking at closely." He also expressed concerns about the flood of new AI services hitting the market. Bur he further added though the technology has potential, there are still a “number of issues that need to be sorted." Apple will be adding AI to more of its products, he said, but on a “very thoughtful basis."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}