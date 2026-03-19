Apple is on pace to surpass $1 billion in artificial-intelligence revenue this year, a tidy sum that demonstrates the company’s AI advantage even as it struggles to deliver an AI strategy of its own.
Apple is way behind in AI—and still making a fortune from it
SummaryThe iPhone maker’s AI revenue is set to top $1 billion this year, reassuring investors who are wary of the sky-high spending of its rivals.
Apple is on pace to surpass $1 billion in artificial-intelligence revenue this year, a tidy sum that demonstrates the company’s AI advantage even as it struggles to deliver an AI strategy of its own.
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