Apple's ChatGPT rival is now available to employees for internal work

Apple is reportedly testing its ChatGPT rival generative AI-based offering among its employees. The iPhone maker is pushing to its AI offering ready by next year while an internal ChatGPT like service is already available for its employees.

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gunman, the new AI offering by Apple is helping its employees to prototype future features, summarize text and answer questions based on the data it has been trained with.

The report claims that Apple's efforts to create a ChatGPT-style app are a cross-company effort spanning the software engineering, machine learning and cloud engineering divisions.

While it isn't yet clear what the new Apple generative AI will used for there are a few areas where it could be used to improve the existing products. For instance, Apple could utilize generative AI to make its voice assistant Siri more conversational and handle more complex tasks. The Bloomberg report notes that Siri could soon have the ability to write an email on behalf of the users with just a voice-based instruction.

Similarly, Apple could also use generative AI to help its AppleCare support staff in assisting the customers better. However, Apple is more cautious about generative AI and large language models from its Silicon Valley competitors and CEO Tim Cook has called broader regulation around AI.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Apple is working on its AI offering that could challenge the likes of OpenAI and Google and it is being called by some inside the company as AppleGPT. The AI tool is expected to be based on a new framwork called Ajax which is built on top of Google Jax, the search giant’s machine learning framework. Apple’s system runs on Google Cloud, which the company uses to power cloud services alongside its own infrastructure and Amazon.com Inc.’s AWS.