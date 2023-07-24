Apple's ChatGPT rival is now available to employees for internal work

Apple's ChatGPT rival is now available to employees for internal work1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Apple is reportedly testing its own generative AI-based offering, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT. The AI tool is being used internally by employees for prototyping and data analysis. It could potentially be used to enhance Siri and improve customer support.
Apple is reportedly testing its ChatGPT rival generative AI-based offering among its employees. The iPhone maker is pushing to its AI offering ready by next year while an internal ChatGPT like service is already available for its employees.
