Artificial Empathy Is Coming. Are We Ready for Emotions From AI?

Companies like telecom giant Cox Communications and telemarketing behemoth Teleperformance use AI to measure the empathy levels of call-center agents and use the scores for performance reviews. Doctors and therapists use generative AI to craft empathetic correspondence with patients. For instance, Lyssn.io, an AI platform for training and evaluating therapists, is testing a specialized GPT model that suggests text responses to give to patients. When a woman discloses anxiety after a tough week at work, Lyssn’s chatbot gives three options the therapist could text back: “Sounds like work has really taken a toll this past week" or “Sorry to hear that, how have you been managing your stress and anxiety this week?" or “Thanks for sharing. What are some ways you’ve managed your anxiety in the past?"