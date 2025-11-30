What if machines eventually close that gap?

Geoffrey Hinton, who left Google in May 2023, has repeatedly warned about rapid AI progress, saying there’s a 10% to 20% chance it could lead to human extinction within the next three decades. This August he told Business Insider he fears AI might develop a language humans can’t understand. Yoshua Bengio has echoed this concern, telling CNBC in February that pursuing AGI would be like “creating a new species or a new intelligent entity on this planet" and not knowing “if they’re going to behave in ways that agree with our needs." Before leaving OpenAI in May 2024, Ilya Sutskever even suggested researchers might need a doomsday bunker if AGI goes awry.