Artificial intelligence for basic work, human intelligence for litigation
Summary
- Collaborating with AI solution providers is a viable strategy to stay competitive and meet evolving client demands, experts said
MUMBAI : The AI prosecutor or defence attorney isn’t on the horizon, but large Indian law firms are moving rapidly to adopt artificial intelligence to carry out a string of ‘simple’ tasks including research, drafting and client presentations, helping them achieve efficiency and leaving the lawyers to focus on litigation.