Five artificial intelligence trends to track in 2025
Summary
- From agentic systems to humanoids, AI is everywhere. But ethical concerns remain over its growing role in our lives.
Bengaluru: Notwithstanding some of last year’s tech disappointments, including the metaverse and Generative AI (GenAI), which fell short on scalability and returns, tech innovation continues at a scorching pace. GenAI is revolutionising content creation, while artificial intelligence (AI) agentic systems are advancing autonomous decision-making, reigniting debates around artificial general intelligence (AGI) and its ethical implications. AI-powered humanoids are entering the retail, healthcare, and manufacturing industries, among others, even as AI-driven cyberattacks persist, underscoring the urgent need for stronger safeguards. We take a closer look at each of these trends.