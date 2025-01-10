Five artificial intelligence trends to track in 2025

India’s robotics industry is expanding rapidly, with robot installations growing 59% in 2023 to 8,510 units, primarily driven by the automotive sector. Globally, China leads in robot installations, followed by Japan and the US Humanoids will add to the numbers even as challenges persist. Humanoid robots with legs, for instance, are more capable but costly, and their battery life, privacy concerns, and efficiency lag behind human capabilities. High costs and cheaper human labour in markets like India also hinder widespread adoption. That said, Mitra has partnered with the University of Maryland to use its humanoid with a non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) to help paralytic patients overcome daily challenges, such as grabbing a bottle of water. Innovations such as these suggest a promising future awaits humanoid robotics.