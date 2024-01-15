Your job may disappear altogether as AI will impact 40% of global jobs, finds IMF analysis
The impact of AI on income inequality will depend on how much the technology complements high earners, and countries are advised to establish social safety nets and retraining programs for vulnerable workers.
An analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has found that close to 40 percent of jobs worldwide will be affected by artificial intelligence (AI), with advanced economies facing more exposure than emerging markets and low-income countries, as per a Bloomberg report.