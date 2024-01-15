 Your job may disappear altogether as AI will impact 40% of global jobs, finds IMF analysis | Mint
Your job may disappear altogether as AI will impact 40% of global jobs, finds IMF analysis

 Livemint ( with inputs from Bloomberg )

The impact of AI on income inequality will depend on how much the technology complements high earners, and countries are advised to establish social safety nets and retraining programs for vulnerable workers.

AI is likely to worsen overall inequality, according to a blog post by IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva (Image: Pixabay)Premium
AI is likely to worsen overall inequality, according to a blog post by IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva (Image: Pixabay)

An analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has found that close to 40 percent of jobs worldwide will be affected by artificial intelligence (AI), with advanced economies facing more exposure than emerging markets and low-income countries, as per a Bloomberg report.

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF expressed concerns in a blog post, stating that in most scenarios, AI is likely to worsen overall inequality. This troubling trend, she suggests, requires proactive measures from policymakers to prevent the technology from exacerbating social tensions.

Georgieva emphasised that the impact of AI on income inequality will depend on how much the technology complements high earners. Increased productivity from high-income workers and companies could widen the wealth gap, she noted. To address this, countries are advised to establish "comprehensive social safety nets" and implement retraining programs for vulnerable workers.

AI Job Impact Scenarios

The analysis suggests that while there is potential for AI to fully replace some jobs, the more likely scenario is its complementarity with human work. Advanced economies are expected to see around 60 percent of jobs affected, surpassing the impact on emerging and low-income countries.

Georgieva's insights on AI coincide with discussions among global business and political leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where AI is a prominent topic.

Companies, including Buzzfeed Inc., have been investing heavily in AI, raising concerns among employees about the future of their roles. Buzzfeed, for instance, announced plans to use AI for content creation, leading to the closure of its core news department and the layoff of over 100 staff members.

In December, the European Union reached a tentative deal on legislation to establish safeguards for AI. Meanwhile, the United States is still evaluating its federal regulatory stance on artificial intelligence.

Published: 15 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST
