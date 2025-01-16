Artificial intelligence is helping improve climate models
The Economist 5 min read 16 Jan 2025, 11:36 AM IST
Summary
- More accurate predictions will lead to better policy-making
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
THE DIPLOMATIC ructions at COP29, the United Nations climate conference currently under way in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, are based largely on computer models. Some model what climate change might look like; others the cost of mitigating it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less