Artificial intelligence is losing hype

It is certainly helpful in explaining the evolution of some older technologies. Trains are a classic example. Railway fever gripped 19th-century Britain. Hoping for healthy returns, everyone from Charles Darwin to John Stuart Mill ploughed money into railway stocks, creating a stockmarket bubble. A crash followed. Then the railway companies, using the capital they had raised during the mania, built the track out, connecting Britain from top to bottom and transforming the economy. The hype cycle was complete. More recently, the internet followed a similar evolution. There was euphoria over the technology in the 1990s, with futurologists predicting that within a couple of years everyone would do all their shopping online. In 2000 the market crashed, prompting the failure of 135 big dotcom companies, from garden.com to pets.com. The more important outcome, though, was that by then telecoms firms had invested billions in fibre-optic cables, which would go on to became the infrastructure for today’s internet.