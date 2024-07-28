It’s swallowed billions of dollars, but has AI lived up to the hype?

So, while huge sums of money have been invested in AI, the rate of adoption has been slow, costs (of access) are very high, and the output is not reliable. For all the money that has been spent, AI should be able to solve complex tasks. But the only visible beneficiaries are the few big companies with a stake in AI, such as AI chipmaker Nvidia, which saw its market value jump by over $2 trillion in under two years as investors picked the stock anticipating a disruptive change. But what happened on 24 July shows that investors are running out of patience.