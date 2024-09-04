The new recruitment challenge: Filtering AI-crafted résumés
Katherine Bindley , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Sep 2024, 03:45 PM IST
SummaryTech companies are adding steps—and humans—to distill impostors, ChatGPT liars and a fire hose of applications.
Technology companies have embraced the efficiencies that artificial intelligence has brought to the hiring process. Now they are dealing with the downside of candidates who leverage it themselves.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less