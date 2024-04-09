Artificial intelligence’s insatiable energy needs not sustainable, Arm CEO says
SummaryArm Chief Executive Rene Haas said a push for energy efficiency is needed in artificial-intelligence applications.
TOKYO—Chip-design company Arm made its name by devising ways to minimize smartphones’ power consumption and extend battery life. Now, the company’s head says the same push for energy efficiency is needed in artificial-intelligence applications.
