As AI race heats up, so does battle for talent: What does OpenAI bug-planting case and Saudi royal family links reveal

Earlier this month, OpenAI engineer Abdulrahman Alfozan was arrested and dismissed after allegedly placing a “sophisticated recording device” in an executive conference room he was not authorised to enter. US prosecutors later alleged that the Saudi national had been in contact with a member of the Saudi royal family about an AI-related job opportunity and had booked a flight to Saudi Arabia scheduled to depart on 12 October, three days after he was arrested.

The development comes at a time when the race for artificial intelligence (AI) is gathering pace, but alongside it, another race is picking up momentum: a battle for the people who are building it, with tech companies and governments competing to attract talent. According to prosecutors in the US, a Saudi royal family member tried to recruit Alfozan for an AI project, highlighting the talent competition.

What is the case against Abdulrahman Alfozan? Arrested on 9 October, Alfozan was accused of planting a "recording device" at the back of a television. According to the criminal complaint, an OpenAI employee discovered a concealed audio recorder around 30 September in an executive conference room at one of the company’s San Francisco offices. Wrapped in toilet paper and connected to a USB port behind a television, the device was believed to have been installed around 28 September. The company found that the data saved on it was encrypted.

Alfozan, who wasn't authorised to access the conference room where the device was discovered, was also seen in surveillance footage near the room several times before the recording device was found. On 5 October, he allegedly entered the room to get the device. He was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and federal prosecutors, in a court memorandum on 18 October, highlighted his alleged links to a member of the Saudi royal family.

The 11-page court filing showed his WhatsApp exchanges with an unnamed member of the royal family, who repeatedly asked him to return to Riyadh and take part in an AI initiative in the kingdom. It was further alleged that between 2025 and 2026, the former OpenAI engineer "was in frequent communication via WhatsApp with a member of the Saudi Royal Family, including as recently as October 5, 2026." The royal family member reportedly told Alfozan, "Saudi needs you more than [sic] the US!" While the former OpenAI engineer agreed, he added that he would not leave until his stock vested.

Also Read | Employee arrested after listening device found in OpenAI conference room, FBI and the company say

The alleged recruitment approach comes as Saudi Arabia invests heavily in building its AI industry, an ambition that requires attracting experienced researchers and engineers from overseas.

Saudi Arabia's Year of AI In March, Saudi Arabia designated 2026 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence in Saudi Arabia, a step that reflects the Kingdom’s growing national focus on future technologies and their role in advancing development and innovation. In 2025, the Kingdom launched HUMAIN under the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to develop data centres, cloud infrastructure, AI models, and applications. Saudi Arabia’s push also includes attracting skilled professionals and developing local expertise. According to PIF, HUMAIN aims to create high-tech jobs and draw top talent to the kingdom.

Separately, the kingdom announced last year that one million citizens had been trained and certified in AI, with women accounting for 52% of participants and men making up 48%.

How tech giants are competing for AI talent Beyond Saudi Arabia, tech giants are competing to recruit leading AI researchers and engineers, offering lucrative pay packages and striking deals to bring entire teams on board. In June 2025, Reuters reported that Meta Platforms announced its plan to recruit four more researchers. The company has reportedly been pushing to hire more researchers from OpenAI to join chief executive Mark Zuckerberg’s superintelligence effort.

Separately, in 2025, Google also recruited several executives from Windsurf in a $2.4 billion deal to advance its AI coding ambitions. The deal came after months of discussions between Windsurf and OpenAI, during which the latter was planning to acquire the startup.

Also Read | To lure top AI talent, startups are turning to cold hard cash

In another example of the AI talent race heating up, Microsoft appointed DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman as the head of its newly created consumer AI unit in 2024 and also hired several employees of his Inflection AI startup, as it sought to defend its lead against rising competition from Google.