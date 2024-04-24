At Moderna, OpenAI’s GPTs are changing almost everything
Summary‘People literally talk about how AI is going to cure diseases someday, and I think this is a very meaningful first step,’ said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Moderna is expected to announce a partnership Wednesday with artificial-intelligence heavyweight OpenAI, a deal that aims to automate nearly every business process at the biotechnology company and boost the ChatGPT maker’s reach into the enterprise.
