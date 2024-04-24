At Moderna, OpenAI’s GPTs are changing almost everything

The stakes are high for leveraging AI at Moderna, whose only commercial product currently is a Covid-19 vaccine. In February, it reported fourth-quarter revenue that slumped to $2.8 billion from $5.1 billion the year before as fewer people got its Covid-19 shot. AI could accelerate the delivery of much-needed new products and allow Moderna to move quickly as it aims to roll out 15 new products in the next five years, the company said.